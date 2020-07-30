KANKAKEE — Kankakee vehicle owners who have not yet purchased the required $35 vehicle sticker have only today and Friday to get that task accomplished without having to pay double the amount.
When the sales end at 4 p.m. Friday, the cost of the sticker goes from $35 to $70. Kankakee police will also begin ticketing vehicles for failure to have the sticker and the cost of the ticket is $100.
The drive-thru window at the former Midland States Bank, 301 S. Schuyler Ave., will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. today and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.
The vehicle sticker tax annually generates $450,000 to $475,000. The money goes into Kankakee’s general fund.
As of early this week, in excess of 9,000 vehicle stickers had been sold, noted Comptroller Elizabeth Kubal.
The city stickers are normally required to be on the front windshield of vehicles by July 1, but due to the difficulties brought on by COVID-19, the requirement was pushed back to Aug. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!