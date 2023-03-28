Dr. Walters receives Athena Award (copy)

Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce Women in Networking committee members Melissa Tanner, Mary Thomson, left, and Jackie Bruhn, right, congratulate 2019 Athena Young Professional award recipient and local attorney Claire Chaplinski and 2019 Athena Leadership Award recipient Kankakee School District 111 Superintendent Dr. Generva Walters.

 Daily Journal/file

The Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce and Women In Networking will be accepting nominations for the bi-annual ATHENA Leadership Award and the Young ATHENA Leadership Award through Saturday.

The awards are presented to exemplary leaders who have achieved excellence in their business or profession, serve the community in a meaningful way and actively assist women to achieve their full leadership potential.

Founded more than 30 years ago, ATHENA International is a women’s leadership organization that supports, develops and honors women leaders through the programs it administers. ATHENA’s flagship program, the ATHENA Leadership Award Program, has honored more than 7,000 women leaders from hundreds of cities and eight countries since its inception in 1982.

