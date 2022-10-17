...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds to 40 kt and
significant waves to 14 ft occasionally to 18 feet expected.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
MANTENO — The Village of Manteno is offering a property tax rebate for 100% of the village portion of the property taxes.
To be eligible, applicants must:
• Hold legal or equitable title to such Homestead Real Estate continuously between Jan. 1, 2021, and Dec. 31, 2021
• Must have lived at the property for all of 2021
• Have not received rental income generated from this property in 2021
• Have no past due bills, tickets, fines or violations owed to the Village of Manteno
• Claim responsibility (when applicable) in reporting the rebate to the IRS as part of your annual income tax filing
• The homeowner or mortgage lender has paid the entire property tax due on the property, and there is no other subsequent owner who has paid, in whole or in part, such taxes.
The filing deadline is Oct. 31 and applications must be submitted to: Village of Manteno, 98 East Third Street, Manteno, IL 60950. Copies of the following documents must be included with the application:
• 2021 property tax bill (Payable in 2022)
• Current valid Illinois driver’s license or state ID card listing the homeowner’s Manteno address.
The application can be found on the village’s website at villageofmanteno.com. For questions call Village Hall at 815-929-4800.
