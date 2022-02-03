When Dayna Heitz took over as executive director of the Kankakee Valley Park District a little more than five years ago, one of her first challenges was bringing Splash Valley aquatic park back to life.
Splash Valley’s renovation was first and foremost, but it was an undertaking for the facility on River Road in Kankakee that would take several years to come to fruition.
“They told me to hit the ground running on that,” she said. “We started investigating and figuring out the district. It takes a director approximately a full year to really get to know your district. Every district is slightly different, and we hit a lot of challenges financially. We hit a lot of legal challenges as well in the very beginning, while trying to work through that and get everything under our belt and back to a normal setting. We were also trying to work towards reopening, getting the bond money to reopen splash.”
Splash Valley finally reopened Memorial Day weekend in 2021, and for her efforts, Heitz, 54, has been named the Daily Journal’s Citizen of the Year.
Once the KVPD got its financial house in order, it was able to sell bonds to get the $2 million it would take to renovate Splash Valley, which had closed after the 2015 season. The district’s financial ledger was in such disarray that it had to shut down and lay off several employees in 2016. It was able to keep the Ice Valley Centre Ice Arena open, as it was self-sustaining.
KVPD was able to borrow money to get back in full operations, and it was then able to focus its efforts on renovating Splash Valley. It was able to get the bond in 2018 to start the process.
“It took us that long to make sure we had proper financial reporting,” Heitz said. “Everything was recorded. We were caught up to date. And that was the big thing with the bond there. We had to be able to show that we had a business plan for it because we were starting essentially from scratch. We also had to locate proper engineers and architects that would work with us.”
Splash Valley’s renovation was completed at the end of the 2020 summer season, but it couldn’t open due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That pushed the opening to this past Memorial Day weekend.
KVPD held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on a Friday, and board members and public officials attended the festive event. Getting Splash Valley open was a great achievement for Heitz and her staff. It brought a lot of satisfaction throughout the summer.
“I loved going there, and I would just sit in the car and watch,” she said. “I just wanted to see all the kids, and I love to watch them come down the slide and their faces. We had swim lessons out there. They were doing that, and it’s really nice to see to be able to bring back that amenity because I think it’s so important.
“It not only gives people a chance to interact with their family members and their friends in an outdoor setting, it also provides a lot of jobs for the young that maybe have or haven’t worked. We’re not only teaching the skills as far as the swim lessons, it’s great exercise but we’re also teaching job skills to the newer generation.”
Splash Valley had at least 40 part-time employees, and Heitz could see that number growing.
“We really should have a minimum of 50 guards to do proper rotations to keep everything open,” she said. “Because there were days that where they were so short, they would call me and say, ‘Hey, we have to close the slide or we have to close this portion.’ And I don’t want that to happen. So if we can, we need to hire 50-plus guards. Then you have your pool manager, your facility managers, concession manager.”
Heitz is looking for an even better 2022 season for Splash Valley (weather permitting), as it will offer additional activities to go along with swim lessons. There are plans for a “Flick and float,” a special event where people can watch a movie while floating in the pool after normal business hours. Other activities for children are also in the works and possibly water aerobics.
Although Splash Valley is the district’s greatest achievement, Ice Valley Centre continues to turn a profit. Open skates have been popular, local hockey clubs continue to use the facility, and Olivet Nazarene University is going to start its own club team next season.
More than a water park
Heitz said the district’s other 33 parks are getting better.
“We have worked very hard with that many parks and facilities,” she said. “It’s hard to get to everything and improvements. ... Pioneer Park has been redone, the interior of the building. There’s more work to be done on the tennis courts. Cobb Park tennis courts need to be redone. It’s slowly coming along. The Beckmann building was redone. Goselin Park is not completed, but it’s being improved upon.”
Heitz said having a vibrant park district is vital to a community, and KVPD services 36,000 residents in its footprint, including Kankakee, Aroma Park and parts of St. Anne.
“It goes to the health of all of its community members by providing the parks and the recreation itself, whether that be structured or leisure,” she said. “It goes to the economic development of a city. When you live near a park and you have park amenities, that increases your home values, that brings people in from other areas who want to work here because we have those amenities. I don’t know of that many districts that have the amenities that we do.”
Heitz would like to see the district keep improving. On the list is improving the park at the Bird Park baseball fields adjacent to Riverside Medical Center and possibly building a soccer complex at the fields next to Splash Valley along with miniature golf, a driving range or disc golf.
“We’ve got the land to do it,” she said. “I’m hoping that those are things the board and community would really get behind and want some of those changes. That is after our parks are fully taken care of and up to date and renovated.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.