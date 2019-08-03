The video may help tell the story. But we don’t have it yet.
Last week, we ran a story based on Kankakee police reports of a confrontation between officers and Samuel Hines, 22, in late January at a local motel.
We requested the city provide us with records and any video from that incident. The city gave us the documents, but not the video. It gave no explanation about the lack of video.
If it had none, the law requires the city to say so. But if it had footage, it is required to release it or cite an exemption under the law to keep it secret.
The fact is, we know there is video. That’s because the city inspector’s report of the confrontation cites seven- and five-minute videos in connection with Hines. And we’ve heard a witness video is circulating — one the city might have.
Given the city apparently has released everything else, it would be hard-pressed to come up with a legitimate reason to keep the video under wraps.
We have sent a follow-up request for the video.
DIFFERENT ACCOUNTS
After the confrontation, Hines, who complained to the city that he was beaten up by a trio of officers, was charged with possessing methamphetamine and resisting a police officer.
One of the officer’s reports indicate Hines was not merely resisting the cops, but struck one of them. If that’s the case, Hines could have been charged with battery of an officer, a more serious charge.
The officer’s report stated he saw Hines “hit” another officer “with his hands and both fell to the ground.”
The two other officers gave a different account.
The officer who allegedly was hit wrote that Hines began “flailing his arms attempting to break free from (another officer) at which time Hines and I fell to the ground, which caused a laceration to my nose.”
The third officer’s was almost identical: “Hines began flailing his arms, attempting to break from (another officer’s) grasp. Hines’ action caused (the officer) to fall to the ground. The fall resulted in a cut to the bridge of (the officer’s) nose.”
When recounting a fight, it’s hard to keep track of every blow. (Anyone who has witnessed a bar brawl can vouch for that.) In this case, the difference in accounts involves the severity of a possible charge.
In an interview, Police Chief Frank Kosman said officers have discretion in how they charge in such cases. He said it can be hard to determine whether a suspect intended to hit someone or is simply flailing about in an attempt to avoid arrest.
In the January case, the city inspector cleared the three officers in response to the complaint of wrongdoing.
‘HARDEST-WORKING MAYOR’
In a phone conversation last week, Kankakee city attorney Burt Odelson told me Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong is the “hardest-working mayor I’ve seen, and I’ve worked with hundreds of mayors.”
“She is doing the job of a city administrator, assistant administrator and an HR person until they hired one,” said Odelson, of Cook County’s Odelson & Sterk law firm. “I’ve gotten to know her and like her.”
Odelson said the Daily Journal should be fair with its coverage of Wells-Armstrong. He said the newspaper has failed to tell its readers the positives of Wells-Armstrong’s administration.
WHITE-ON-WHITE CRIME
In his Daily Journal column this week, Alan Webber noted that Miss Michigan Kathy Zhu recently was stripped of her crown after a couple of controversial tweets came to light.
In one tweet, Zhu wrote, “Did you know the majority of black deaths are caused by other blacks? Fix problems within your own community first before blaming others.”
In his column, Webber focused on that message.
“While possibly somewhat insensitive,” Webber wrote, “a statement shouldn’t be considered offensive when true.”
It is true. But I offer my own true statement: “Did you know the majority of white deaths are caused by other whites? Fix problems within your own community first before blaming others.”
Both Zhu and I have FBI statistics in our corner. In 2014, 82 percent of murders of whites were caused by whites and 90 percent of black murders were caused by blacks. While we’re at it, Hispanics were responsible for 80 percent of Hispanic killings.
Despite these figures, African Americans are the only ones who get singled out for killing members of their own race. Why?
In an email, I asked Webber about white-on-white crime.
“I would surmise you are correct,” the columnist responded. “But my point was a First Amendment rights matter. They booted her because she backed Trump and used those two tweets as an excuse. They probably knew about those tweets beforehand but didn’t think she’d win. We have a right to say what we want, but liberals are trying to stop that.”
