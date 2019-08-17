Bradley Mayor Pro Tem Mike Watson contradicted the spirit of a promise he made two years ago about how he would handle job openings.
He called for an open process. Unfortunately, the recent hiring of a police chief was anything but.
Just one business day after mayoral political ally Don Barber, a former Bradley police officer, called it quits as trustee, he was appointed police chief, a position that pays more than $100,000 per year. The village had never announced the job was open.
In his unsuccessful campaign for mayor in 2017, Watson, who took office in April, said he had outlined a plan to more effectively advertise job openings as part of his efforts for more transparency.
“I would make sure local media outlets get an email and rely on them to help get the message out there to their readers and listeners, saying there’s a job open, come apply,” he said.
I work for a local media outlet, and we never received any notice about the police chief’s opening. Quite the contrary, Watson seemed to keep the matter under wraps until Monday’s village board meeting, which is when Barber was appointed.
In an interview this week, Watson said the village also did not advertise the open fire chief’s position last month.
“There is a distinguishing difference between those appointments and other hires. Mayoral appointments are policy-related. I’m looking for someone to implement the policies and direction we want to go,” the mayor pro tem said.
Here are some of the signs that the village wanted this matter kept quiet:
• No knowledge: In mid-July, I called Barber twice about rumors that Watson was pressuring Chief Michael Johnston to resign as police chief to make way for Barber. Barber said he had no knowledge about that. After Monday’s village board meeting, Watson said he had interviewed the trustee for the job weeks ago. Watson disputed the idea of secrecy surrounding the process, noting he spoke with the police department’s command staff about the opening.
• No comment: When I called last month about the potential police chief’s opening, Watson pointedly told me he would not comment on the situation. Before Monday’s meeting, he told me he was quiet about it out of respect for Johnston, who turned in his resignation in mid-July. He said he did not comment over the weekend about the issue because of the tightness of his schedule, given his obligations to the village, his business and home. The mayor pro tem’s position is part time.
• No job listing: The position opening was not included in the “job opportunities” section of the village’s website. Again, Watson said mayoral appointments are treated differently from other hires.
• No details: A key part of the seeming plan to keep the job opening a secret was the resignation of Barber as a trustee, which apparently happened the Friday before. He needed to do this to avoid an obvious conflict of interest as a sitting trustee, although he had the interview while in his elected position. The meeting agenda, released late the Friday night before the meeting, included an item about Johnston’s resignation. The two items after a planned closed session were labeled “resignation of trustee” (without identifying the trustee) and “mayor appointment” (without identifying the position). Why not include that information? Watson said he didn’t like how the agenda was arranged himself, saying he wished more information was included. By the time it was finished, he said, it was Friday evening and village employees were home for the weekend. He thought people would figure out what was happening by reading the entire agenda, which also included Johnston’s resignation.
• No word: Barber’s resignation as a trustee was kept relatively quiet. Even those who should have been told apparently were not. Neither Johnston nor Trustee Bob Redmond were aware of Barber’s departure the Saturday before the meeting. Trustee Darren Westphal, a mayoral ally in the Progressive Citizens Party, said he wasn’t “100 percent sure” whether Barber had resigned. Watson did not return my messages over the weekend. He returned a fellow reporter’s call later in the weekend, but said little. Watson told me this week that because Barber resigned on a Friday, word didn’t get out immediately to his colleagues over the weekend.
As far as I can tell, Watson had the legal right to name a recently resigned trustee as police chief. He has wide latitude in the hiring process. But if he had kept with the spirit of his 2017 promise, he would have advertised the position.
Earlier this summer, the Kankakee City Council approved Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong’s appointment of Frank Kosman as chief. That was after a public search involving a professional recruiter and City Council interviews of finalists in closed session. Additionally, the mayor sought the opinion of a number of council members, including Alderman Larry Osenga, an occasional critic of the mayor and a retired police commander.
Wells-Armstrong could have kept the public out of the loop, as she did the first time she attempted to fill the city’s police chief position. But she learned from that experience and was much more open the second time around.
That might serve as an example for Bradley.
