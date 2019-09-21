The Kankakee Police Department is deeply divided, a rift some see as racial in nature.
This is an uncomfortable subject many of us would rather avoid — myself included. At this week’s City Council meeting, the topic of race hardly came up. This was when the police union president spoke about his group’s overwhelming vote of no confidence in the police department’s leadership.
Let’s look at the players in this controversy:
By a wide margin, the union voted no confidence in Chief Frank Kosman, who joined the department in May; Deputy Chief Willie Hunt; and Patrol Commander Donnell Austin. Kosman, whom the union criticized for keeping Hunt and Austin in their positions, is a white man. Hunt and Austin are black men.
When union President Kris Lombardi spoke at the council meeting against the police administration, 15 officers stood behind him. All were white officers.
Kosman’s decision to promote Sgt. Michael Sneed to lieutenant is what the union calls the last straw. Sneed scored third highest on the test for the job, but state law allows a chief to pick any of the top three. Sneed is a black man.
Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong, who took office in 2017, is Kankakee’s first African-American mayor.
As a result of the April city election, the City Council, with the mayor’s tie-breaking vote, became majority African-American.
After Sneed gave a speech upon his appointment last week, local NAACP President Theodis Pace hugged him.
Race is a subtext here, one that cannot be ignored, given American history.
For the record, Lombardi told me in an interview that race had nothing to do with the union’s position. The no-confidence votes, he said, have everything to do with job performance and questionable promotions.
Pace, however, contended the police union’s action set race relations back in Kankakee. Past chiefs, he said, chose third-ranking candidates with no resulting no-confidence votes.
“If it’s not about race, what is it?” he asked.
According to the union, 71 percent of police department employees voted against Kosman and Austin and 74 percent against Hunt.
Whites make up 77 percent of the department, but constitute 39 percent of the city’s population. African-Americans are 15 percent of the department, compared to 39 percent citywide. Hispanics make up 8 percent of officers, compared with 18 percent overall.
The department has had just four black lieutenants in its history — the late Henry Duval, Hunt, Austin and now Sneed.
In July, I asked Mayor Wells-Armstrong about this lack of representation for blacks and Hispanics in the department.
In an email, she said the department should reflect the community that it serves.
“Diversifying the police department is a goal of this administration,” the mayor said. “I will support our new police chief to identify and implement strategies for diversifying our department. When I envision diversity, that includes women, Hispanics, African Americans and other minorities/protected classes. Partnering with our school district, academic institutions and other stakeholders to expose our youth to opportunities within the city is a strategy.”
We cannot act as if these racial disparities do not exist. They do, and now we must figure out how to eliminate them.
ON THE OTHER SIDE
I would be remiss if I finished this column without mentioning in one regard Kankakee shines on a racial issue.
In Illinois, police departments must report annually the racial breakdowns of their traffic stops. For most departments in the region, blacks are more likely to get tickets rather than warnings after they are stopped for suspected traffic violations. In Kankakee, it’s been the reverse for years. A suspected traffic offender who is black is slightly less likely to get cited. We reported all this last month.
