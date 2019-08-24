Last week, the Bourbonnais Elementary school board approved a severance agreement with Superintendent Dan Hollowell, giving him three months of pay and 25 days of unused vacation time.
This was after the board investigated an employee’s complaint that Hollowell sexually harassed her repeatedly. Another employee presented similar allegations at a public meeting in June.
The board voted 6-1 for the agreement. The lone dissenter was Nicole McCarty. Hollowell had been on unpaid leave since June 28.
Here are some thoughts on the Hollowell situation:
Threat of litigation
The board justified its decision to grant severance pay by citing the specter of “possible litigation” and in-depth hearings that would all be “very costly.” But just how vulnerable was the school district legally? How costly? Would the cost have been worth it to show the community the person at the top is fully accountable? Would the lack of severance help deter misconduct in the future? Keep in mind that three years ago, the Kankakee Valley Park District board gave then-executive director Roy Collins $75,000 in severance, even though the public knew state police were investigating him for job-related corruption. The public heard that familiar excuse of avoiding costly litigation. Collins is now in prison. Hollowell’s alleged offenses are different, but the Collins experience is worth recalling.
Fairness of system
Hollowell and other top government officials often get severance when they are forced out, even in the face of investigations. These officials have the means to trot out well-paid lawyers to fight for them. Lower-level employees do not have such an advantage. If, say, a janitor faced similar sexual harassment allegations, would the Bourbonnais elementary district have given him a similar severance package? If the answer is no, then we have an unfair system. No system is perfect, but we should never shy away from pointing out inequities.
Lack of information
On Twitter, a former Kankakee County official asked me when Hollowell’s contract was set to expire. I told him 2023. In response, he wrote, “Then 3 months (of severance) is a bargain.” I asked him how he knew that. After all, the school district has declined to discuss the allegations in detail or release its two investigatory reports. How does one judge the deal a bargain without knowing what information the district had against the superintendent?
Supporting family
In its statement, the school board said Hollowell would be paid for three months of work “to support his family while looking for new employment.” So no family, no severance? I get why the school board framed the issue this way. From a public relations standpoint, it’s more sympathetic to support an innocent family rather than a superintendent resigning under a cloud. But is it really the school district’s responsibility to support a former superintendent’s family?
Unemployment benefit
In the severance agreement, the school board promises not to contest Hollowell’s claim for unemployment compensation. Generally, this program is for those who are laid off through no fault of their own. In Hollowell’s case, the pact is called a “mutual separation agreement,” with Hollowell agreeing to resign. An official from the state’s unemployment compensation program told me that his agency may deny people’s claims if they quit “without good cause attributed to the employer or they were discharged for misconduct as defined by law.” But Bourbonnais elementary is far from alone in its contractual vow not to fight unemployment claims. When Collins was forced out at the park district, a similar provision was included in his severance agreement. I suppose that some state regulation allows benefits in these types of situations, but is such a special exception appropriate?
