At another newspaper years ago, I made a mistake in a headline that caused one reader to suspect bad intentions.
The town we covered had two major nursing homes — Lakeview and Landsun. The news release stated Lakeview had won an award, but I inadvertently put “Landsun” in the headline.
One caller accused me of favoring Landsun because it was the higher-end nursing home with better-off retirees. I had no idea about the difference in the nursing homes, let alone pursue an agenda to promote Landsun.
Like most news people, I hate to botch a headline. Even if I had played favorites with a local nursing home — and shame on me if I did — there’s no way I would purposely screw up a headline to advance such a mission.
In that case, I did not have bias. But in other cases, I do. That’s because no human can claim to be unbiased. Nor can any reporter. Our biases are shaped by our experiences, our friends, our families, our acquaintances. In our business, we should strive to recognize our biases and eliminate them as much as possible.
Our president routinely accuses the media of “fake news.” In virtually all cases, he is referring to news coverage he does not like.
Despite our faults, I believe the news provided by the so-called mainstream media is far more reliable than what you might find scanning comments on Facebook and other social media. They are rife with speculation, half-baked conspiracy theories and one-sided stories.
When I read comments on local Facebook pages, I often think, “What does the other side say?” That’s where we come in. We can provide readers more than one perspective.
STILL AN OUTDATED SITE
In September, I was trying to reach village of Limestone officials about an issue. I did this by visiting the village’s website and finding the phone numbers of the 10 officials whose names and photos are on the website.
My second call was for a male trustee. A woman answered and said her husband had died.
In other words, the website wasn’t updated. I then checked on the status of the other village officials. As it turns out, four of the 10 had died, one of them four years ago. Another three officials had left village government. That means just three remain. Asked about this, a village official told me the site hadn’t been updated in nearly a decade.
I wrote a story about these problems on Sept. 24. After the story appeared, the village of Limestone said on its Facebook page — yes, it has one — that it no longer maintains its website. Perhaps the village should pull the plug on the site entirely — to prevent people like me from calling widows.
