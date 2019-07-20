Politicians outside of Chicago love to blame the big city for all the state’s problems. It’s red meat for their voters.
Some go even further. Last week, a couple of Republican state representatives spoke at a downstate event pushing their bill to separate Chicago from the rest of the state.
Such bills surface occasionally, but few take them seriously.
The latest bill’s supporters point the finger at Chicago politicians for all the bad stuff that comes out of Springfield — the taxes, the pension debt, gun laws, you name it.
But their arguments run into a whopping problem: The city of Chicago is only 21 percent of the state’s population, which means Chicago should have roughly that percentage of representation in the state Legislature.
If one-fifth of the state’s population is truly controlling what happens in Springfield, this begs an important question: Why are the other lawmakers failing to represent their constituents?
The fact is, they probably are. Sure, Chicago lawmakers have a more liberal bent. But if they’re getting their way, that means they are gaining support from other legislators — those from the Everything-But-Chicago State.
These pro-separation legislators know what they are doing. Previous versions of the bill would have separated the rest of the state from all of Cook County. But excluding all of Cook County would have a severe financial impact to the rest of the state. Many pricey suburbs ring Chicago. One example is Barrington, where the median household income is $111,000. That compares to $61,000 statewide and $52,000 in Chicago.
It’s rare that a state splits into two. The last time was in 1861, when the pro-Union counties of Virginia formed the state of West Virginia. Fighting the Confederacy, the Union welcomed West Virginia with open arms. But would Congress really want to add another state, awarding another two senators?
Separation is not a viable solution. It’s only a distraction.
NOT JUST IN SOUTH
This week, we reported that former Wesley Township Trustee Debbie Sorensen Tennant said in a private Facebook message that the township wanted fees at a township park to prevent “blacks and Mexicans” from “overrunning” it.
In response to her hatred, a reader emailed me saying racism is not exclusive to the South.
“It has been evident in Cook County, Will County, and even Kankakee County,” he said.
This reminded me of Martin Luther King’s quote after a rock was thrown at him in a white neighborhood in Chicago in 1966: “I have seen many demonstrations in the South, but I have never seen anything so hostile and so hateful as I’ve seen here today.”
His statement was a much-needed reality check in the Land of Lincoln.
NO PROGRESS
The Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau may lose half of its money starting next month if it fails to reach an agreement with Bradley.
Bradley’s village board has voted to keep its hotel tax money effective Aug. 1, rather than send it to the visitors bureau. Last week, the visitors bureau was hoping to get a proposal from Bradley, but that did not happen, officials said.
It could be a rocky road ahead for the bureau.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!