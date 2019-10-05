Based upon the evidence, it’s fair to say Kankakee City Hall doesn’t want you to know about the incident that happened at last October’s fatal fire.
Both a lawsuit and an internal memo from the fire chief allege that Lt. Nathan Boyce physically assaulted, pushed and verbally abused Lt. Michelle Giese during the fire in a three-story, 100-unit building on West Mertens Street. He got a one-day suspension for the violation of department policies.
We have written a number of stories since our first one Aug. 24, which was about the federal lawsuit filed by Giese. The city has not been pleased with the coverage.
Here’s why I believe the city’s public relations policy on this firefighter incident is along the lines of “nothing to see here”:
• Mayor chastises newspaper: In her monthly video in August, the mayor said the newspaper should not have run a story on the federal lawsuit because it does not benefit the community. It’s as if she perceives the newspaper as the city’s public relations agency. We do not serve that function for the city or any other organization. We are independent. What legitimate media organization would not report on a federal lawsuit about a male firefighter allegedly attacking a female colleague during a fatal fire?
• Aldermen kept in dark: After our first story appeared, we tried to contact all 14 City Council members to see what they knew about the federal lawsuit. We ended up speaking with six, including a mayoral ally. They said the city never informed them of the lawsuit. Most of them said they found out about it in the newspaper, even though the lawsuit was filed more than a month before our first story. They said they had heard rumors about the alleged assault, but never got information from the city administration. Only after several stories appeared did the administration finally inform the council of the lawsuit — behind closed doors. And in that meeting, a city attorney warned aldermen not to comment publicly about the litigation.
• Cover-up alleged: According to the federal lawsuit, Fire Chief Damon Schuldt told union members that he kept Boyce’s suspension to one day to ensure that the fire and police commission and the city administration were not notified of the incident and it was kept out of public view. When Giese called human resources about the incident more than two weeks after it happened, she was told the office would get back with her, but it did not, according to the lawsuit. Instead, within minutes of her call to HR, Schuldt called Giese to confront her about contacting the outside department, the lawsuit said. Because the lawsuit was filed less than three months ago, witnesses have not been deposed. Still, the city has not specifically denied the alleged cover-up happened. Yes, I get government bodies often don’t comment on pending litigation. But it seems the cover-up is such a serious allegation that the city would address it. Schuldt and the mayor so far have passed up that opportunity.
• Records are delayed: On Aug. 20, we requested records related to the incident, including the internal affairs report. The city released nothing until Sept. 24, 35 days later. Under state law, the city is supposed to respond within business five days. The city sent us two five-day extensions, which it is allowed to do if it cites legitimate reasons under the law. When the second extension ended, we got no word from the city about whether we would get the records. After we wrote two stories, the city finally released some of the records. When the city sought the delays, its stated reasons were that it wanted to avoid “unduly burdening or interfering” with city operations and needed to search a substantial number of records and black out parts of the records that were legally exempt from disclosure. These reasons were questionable. The city released a grand total of three pages, presumably easy to find in Boyce’s personnel file. All that was redacted were signatures. And if that type of work interferes with city operations, then the city is grossly inefficient. But inefficiency doesn’t appear to be the reason.
• Documents are denied: When the city finally released some of the documents, it missed an important one: the internal affairs report by inspector Ronald Bartlett. There was no explanation why, even though the state requires one. So we asked why. The city responded a couple days later, denying our request for the report. Earlier in the summer, though, the city released Bartlett’s internal report that cleared three officers. Does the city release such documents when it looks good and keep them secret otherwise? The city said it withheld the documents because their release would create “a substantial likelihood that a person would be deprived of a fair trial. There is a pending lawsuit involving the parties subject to the report.” Who’s on trial? This is a civil matter, not a criminal one. The city further says it can keep the documents secret because they were created in the course of “administrative enforcement proceedings.” Fact check: The report was completed after punishment was handed down, so it was not part of the proceedings.
In the upper echelons of City Hall, I know there’s grumbling about all this coverage of the firefighter incident. But most of the stories have been the result of the city’s foot-dragging on releasing information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!