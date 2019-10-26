In the 1950s, parents panicked that comic books would bring the downfall of America. Then they feared television would do the same.
This follows a pattern: Each generation worries the next won’t carry the torch of American greatness.
The tradition was continued by local lawyer Dennis Marek in his weekly Daily Journal column last Saturday.
His worry is that the “generation of my children’s children” is focused too much on their smartphones (the new comic book panic?) and that they are doing “adult” things too late in life.
“There is less motivation to drive a car or drink alcohol and less dating experience,” the 76-year-old Marek wrote. “They live at home longer and do not seem to have that motive to get out and make it on their own that my generation had.”
He also wrote he worried about the coming generation’s will “to make our society a ‘great’ society, as we hoped to do.”
That’s the funny thing about the good old days. They become more glorious as the years pass.
For instance, look at the teen pregnancy rate. Think for a moment: Would you suspect it is higher or lower than it used to be?
According to the Pew Research Center, the U.S. teen pregnancy rate is the lowest it’s been in nearly 75 years — probably ever.
In 2014, there were 24.1 births per 1,000 females to teens ages 15 to 19. That’s less than half the rate of 54.1 in 1940, just before the United States entered World War II. And it’s about a quarter of what it was in 1957, the peak of the baby boom.
Yes, the new generation might be dating later, as Marek asserts. But that means kids are coming into the picture later, likely when parents are better able to take care of them.
Here are some other examples of successes in our country:
• Smoking: 14 percent of adults were smokers in 2017, down from 42 percent in 1965.
• DUI: Drunken driving fatalities have dropped 63 percent since 1982.
• Car crash deaths: In 2017, there were 12 such fatalities per 100,000 people, less than half the rate of 26 in 1970.
• Education: Ninety percent of people 25 or older had a high school diploma as of 2017, far more than the 55 percent in 1970.
As for crime, if you think it’s been on a relentless increase, you’d be wrong. National violent and property crime rates have fallen in half over the last quarter century.
I wonder why many insist society is declining with each new generation. Maybe it’s because most are sheltered during childhood, only to come into contact with society’s evils later on. They misinterpret a lost childhood innocence as a coarsening of society.
Marek is right that the younger generation relies on their smartphones. Why wouldn’t they? It’s the most efficient way to get information.
At the same time, he is wrong to suggest the coming generation is less poised to carry the mantle of greatness. As with each succeeding generation, this new one is more tolerant than those before it. And that’s the type of progress that makes America better, not worse.
The younger generation has its problems, to be sure. And so did those before it. Each age group learns from its predecessors.
