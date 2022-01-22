KANKAKEE — Riverside Healthcare is partnering with the Northern Illinois Food Bank to provide healthy food options for families in need and those with chronic medical conditions. The Riverside RX Mobile Food Pantry offers fresh and nutritious food once per month and is planned for the following dates: Wednesday, Jan. 26; Monday, Feb. 21; Wednesday, March 23; Thursday, April 28; Thursday, May 26; and Thursday, June 23.
On these dates, the pantry will be available from 3 to 5 p.m. at Youth For Christ City Life Center, 1820 E. Court St., Kankakee.
To learn more about Riverside’s RX Mobile Food Pantry, visit riversidehealthcare.org/foodpantry.
