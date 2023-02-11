Tiffany in the field

Tiffany Blanchette takes a photo at Bishop McNamara Catholic School for a sports feature in the Daily Journal. Blanchette, the Journal's photo editor, was recently named in Editor & Publisher magazine's 25 Under 35 list.

 Daily Journal/Mason Schweizer

While at a local community or sporting event, it’s not unusual to see Tiffany Blanchette documenting from behind the lens.

For the past nine years, Blanchette has captured countless moments of life in Kankakee and Iroquois counties, as she made her way to become the Daily Journal’s photo editor.

Her hard work and dedication was recently recognized as Blanchette was named one of Editor & Publisher magazine’s 25 Under 35, which honors the next generation of news media leaders.

