As members of the Daily Journal’s newsroom, we reporters have the unique opportunity to delve into what’s happening locally, giving readers a thorough look at the community. While not every story falls under the category of good news, there’s always something to be learned from a story.
A lot has happened this year, good and bad, and, at the year’s end, we like to take time to look back on what’s happened and see what we’ve learned.
A presidential visit
Politics aside, the Kankakee County visit by none other than President Joe Biden was an event that will long live in the history of this region.
It will also be a day I will remember for years to come.
To be honest, working for a community newspaper my entire professional career — which now stretches beyond 30 years at the Journal — meeting the president of the United States was not something I would have ever envisioned.
But on a steamy May 11 day on the Kankakee farm of Jeff and Gina O’Connor, that is exactly where I found myself.
While there will always be debate whether this official is doing a great job or a poor job, the fact the president of the United States spent a portion of his day in this still largely rural community was an experience which I will certainly never forget.
Even though a significant portion of the O’Connor farm visit was largely restricted to Biden, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, U.S. Representative Robin Kelly and the traveling media pool, the event was nonetheless historic as well as a career highlight for me.
Huddled inside one of O’Connor’s tool sheds, Biden, who had ditched his suit coat in a concession to the heat of the day, spent time addressing agricultural issues with gathered local officials and O’Connor family members.
The visit may have shined some light for the president regarding obstacles the farmers face with regulations and profit margins, but in my mind at least, it placed Kankakee in the center of the news world for something other than tragedy.
It was Kankakee County’s moment to shine. The county did.
There were some protesters. That was OK.
There were others who could not quite understand the gravity of such an event. That, too, was OK.
But for myself, May 11, a day spent in part as a guest on the O’Connor farm, was one in which I will remember — and cherish — until I close my laptop for the final time.
— Lee Provost, Senior reporter/editor
Feel-good news
As the Life editor, I often luck out in getting to write stories that fall under “good news.” Human interest features are my favorite subject, not just because the stories are usually positive but because they tend to be stories that are largely unknown (social media notwithstanding).
And, a good number of the stories are about animals, which is a joy for me.
There are so many people who are doing amazing things in this community. I truly wish I had all the time in the world to sit down with each and every one of you and hear your story. I’m grateful to those who have trusted me to share their story, as I’ve learned something from each of them.
It’s amazing how often I go to do a human interest story and the interviewee says something along the lines of “I’m boring” or “I don’t have a story to tell.” I always tell them the same thing: “Everyone has a story to tell.”
As you may have noticed over the last week, we’ve been running our annual Year in Review series, which recaps 10 to 15 stories in the categories of: feel-good stories, unique stories, comings and goings, notable deaths and top news stories.
The newsroom gets together as a group and comes up with the list. Believe me when I say that it’s hard to limit the list to such a small number. The reason it’s hard is because “everyone has a story to tell.”
I look forward to learning your stories in 2023 and beyond.
— Taylor Leddin-McMaster, Life editor
Unique stories
The hedgehog-shaped stress ball on my desk does more than just quiet the rage inside of me when I squish its cute little face.
It also reminds me of the day I acquired it while on one of my most memorable assignments for the Daily Journal.
The Journal’s former editor, Misty Knisely, asked me to look into a national hedgehog conference that was supposedly coming to Bradley as soon as she got wind of it back in 2020.
Not only do animal-related stories tend to delight many of our readers, she knew I was an animal lover and would have a blast with the story.
Originally slated for 2020, the “Go Hog Wild” conference was delayed twice because of the pandemic and eventually set for July 2022.
It would be a long wait, but I knew I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to see the “hedgehogs in hats” contest with my own eyes.
By the time the conference arrived at Bradley’s Quality Inn & Suites, Knisely was no longer with the Journal. However, I was happy to hear she enjoyed my story and Tiffany Blanchette’s photos from afar.
I walked into the conference to find Dawn Wrobel sitting at the information booth.
Wrobel has immersed herself in the world of hedgehogs for three decades, developing a hedgehog agility program to help people enrich their pets’ lives and writing a best-selling hedgehog care book.
I also spoke with Deb Weaver, president of the Hedgehog Welfare Society in Milwaukee, which places up to 450 hedgehogs for adoption per year, and several hedgehog owners/enthusiasts.
That’s probably what I enjoy most about writing features, especially those we later categorize as “unique headlines” for our Year In Review.
Not only is it a change in pace from typical news stories, but it also gives me the chance to ask people about what they are passionate about, to ask the questions people can’t wait to be asked or to answer.
That’s also one of the neat things about being a reporter.
One day, you are covering a school board meeting. The next day, you are asking someone about the ins and outs of hedgehog rescue, why hedgehogs are so endearing and fascinating or their inspiration behind dressing their hedgehog as a WWE wrestler.
That’s stress relief in itself.
— Stephanie Markham, education reporter
Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic
One year ago, a horrific tragedy unfolded overnight.
A 9:50 p.m. noise complaint call for barking dogs was answered on Dec. 29, 2021 at the Comfort Inn, where an act of senseless gun violence would take the life of Bradley Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and critically wound Sgt. Tyler Bailey.
In the hours, days, weeks and months that followed, my coworkers and I began documenting this tragic event — the kind you hope you’re never called to cover as a journalist.
From arriving on the scene and the somber 3 a.m. escort that night, to the tearful procession the next day and freezing temps of the visitation and funeral the next week, and to the press conferences and court dates still to come, I will never forget being at each and every one.
Tears still well in my eyes as I drive by those places around town and the events of last winter come to mind; and my heart regularly aches for the family and friends of Marlene, as well as Tyler and his own, that are living through something I can’t even begin to imagine.
Oftentimes, this job involves practicing empathy in trying to understand. But this is just something that cannot be understood.
Marlene’s death rippled far and wide, changing many of us in its wake.
I know my coworkers and I all share this sentiment.
Over the past year, I’ve had the privilege to learn more about Marlene as an officer and as a person from her closest family and coworkers. She was kind, caring and selfless, she saw the good in everyone, she believed in her community and she fiercely loved her wife, family, friends and dogs.
She was an absolute blessing of a human being taken far too soon.
And an inspiration of how we should all live our lives — with love.
In turn, what started with a senseless act of violence has inspired infinitely more selfless acts of love in her name.
From lining the streets and displaying blue hearts, ribbons and flags to show support, to attending and donating to numerous fundraisers, the heartbroken members of this community, near and far, truly rallied to drown out such hate … with love.
We’re a community forever changed by her service.
So, how can we continue to honor her life and sacrifice as best we can?
I think it starts with asking ourselves, “What would Marlene do?”
Because whatever the situation may be, the answer is to do it with love.
What a wonderful world this would be if we all tried to be a little more like Marlene.
— Tiffany Blanchette, Photo editor
