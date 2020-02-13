The Daily Journal's news app is launching today!
The app will allow you to more conveniently access Journal content on all of your mobile devices 24/7.
That content includes the Journal’s extensive coverage of local government and area happenings, keeping you up-to-date on matters of importance in your community. Also, you can access our acclaimed sports section and weekly podcast, as well as the many lifestyle, business and opinion items we publish daily in the Journal.
The app provides push notifications for breaking news stories, story updates and those so important high school scores during state play-offs and more.
You can download the app from both Apple and Google.
