Nationwide, CVS and Walgreens are hiring thousands of workers to be able to administer the COVID-19 vaccine in future rollouts, according to a report from The Center Square.
That’s because federal health officials reached an agreement in November with pharmacies across the U.S. to distribute free coronavirus vaccines after they are approved and become available to the public.
Those making the agreement possible at the time said the goal eventually is to make getting a COVID-19 vaccine like getting a flu shot.
“The vast majority of Americans live within 5 miles of a pharmacy,” Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said in November.
He called the agreement “a critical step toward making sure all Americans have access to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines when they are available.”
The November agreement with major chain drug stores, grocery market pharmacies and other chains and networks covers about 3 in 5 pharmacies in all 50 states and U.S. territories such as Puerto Rico.
It looked ahead to yet-to-be-approved vaccines. Now, as approval grows more near, both CVS and Walgreens pharmacies say they are ready to play an integral role in administering the COVID-19 vaccine when the time comes.
Walgreens has been working with the Centers for Disease Control, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and as part of the president’s Operation Warp Speed to help administer COVID-19 vaccines, once available, to high-priority groups, including long-term care facility residents and staff.
As part of Operation Warp Speed, Walgreens was one of the first pharmacies designated to administer the vaccine.
CVS said it’s ready to administer COVID-19 vaccines when available to pharmacies, according to a press release. As part of the administration of the vaccine, the company has reported the following:
• Vaccines will be available based on the prioritization schedule set by government.
• The vaccine will be no cost to the public through their own insurance or a government program for the uninsured.
Both CVS and Walgreens have been playing a role in the pandemic already, offering COVID testing at their locations. In addition, CVS has experience in administering vaccines, such as flu, shingles and pneumonia.
Both pharmacies will offer online scheduling for receiving the vaccination. The companies say more information will be available once it’s released from the CDC.
