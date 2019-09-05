KANKAKEE — The first hearing regarding the control of hotel tax money in Bradley was heard in a brief Wednesday in the Kankakee County Circuit Court.
The case was continued until 9 a.m. Oct. 18 before Judge Scott Sliwinski.
Bradley was given 21 days to file its motion to the CVB suit. The CVB then has 14 days to respond.
The hotel tax money in dispute remains with the Kankakee County Treasurer’s Office. Depending on the eventual outcome of the suit, the money will either go to the Kankakee County CVB or to Bradley.
Bradley hotels provide the bulk of the funding to the CVB. The CVB’s budget this year is $900,000. Tax money generated in Bradley comprised about $493,000 for the budget year ending June 30. The Bradley money is critical to the CVB’s existence.
Bradley’s Mayor Pro Tem Mike Watson has repeatedly said he would like specifics on how tourism is being promoted in the village. Watson has said he would like to pull away from the CVB and have Bradley create its own tourism office.
The CVB funding issue came to a head this spring as the organization was securing five-year contract extensions with the six governmental bodies within Kankakee County which fund the organization.
While Kankakee, Bourbonnais, Manteno, Momence and Kankakee County approved the agreement in timely fashion, Bradley did so at the last moment in April.
Within days of the Bradley Village Board meeting where the agreement was approved 4-3, with then-Mayor Bruce Adams casting the tie-breaking vote, Adams resigned his position, citing health concerns.
The incoming board, led by Watson, set aside the vote and voted to cancel the CVB contract vote. The village, however, has remained connected to the organization as the two sides attempts to resolve issues.
