Liquor Lot in downtown Kankakee is one of two businesses facing a potential two-day suspension of its liquor license after allegedly skirting the city’s ordinance of not serving single containers of beer by repackaging single cans in a two-can package by wrapping them in plastic. Key City Liquors, also on South Schuyler Avenue, is the other business facing the suspension.

KANKAKEE — Facing potential two-day suspensions of liquor licenses, two downtown Kankakee business are seeking some mercy from Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis.

Ownership from Liquor Lot, 370 S. Schuyler Ave., and Key City Liquors, 321 S. Schuyler Ave., pled their cases to Curtis late this week during a pair of hearings in the Kankakee City Council meeting room.

In addition to being mayor, Curtis also serves as the city’s liquor commissioner. As commissioner, he has the authority to suspend or revoke an establishment’s liquor license for violations of city ordinances.

