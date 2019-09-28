KANKAKEE — Chris Curtis, a seven-year 6th Ward Kankakee alderman, will formally announce his 2021 mayoral candidacy next week.
Curtis, 50, a native of Lansing, Mich., and a Kankakee resident since 1984, will seek the Republican Party nomination in the Feb. 23, 2021, primary.
He is the first candidate to announce for the election. Because Curtis is seeking the city’s top office at the time his four-year alderman term is expiring, he will not be running for that position, meaning this seat will have a new representative.
A 1987 graduate of Bishop McNamara Catholic High School and a 1991 graduate of Southern Illinois University where he earned an architectural technology degree, Curtis will announce his mayoral run at a 5:30 p.m. Wednesday event at Cobb Park.
Curtis noted the primary election is 17 months away, but said word was spreading regarding his candidacy so he decided the time had come to formally announce.
“I have a different vision for the direction of the city,” Curtis said, referring to Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong. “There are some positive things happening. But I have a different view on reaching the end goal.”
The co-owner of the Nugent Curtis Real Estate firm in Kankakee, Curtis said he would announce his platform at the Wednesday gathering.
He noted economic development, public safety and city growth will be the central theme.
Curtis has been a 6th Ward alderman since July 2012 when he was appointed to fill the vacancy created when then-Ald. Rich Browne resigned because of his relocation to North Carolina.
After his appointment, Curtis, of 945 S. Wildwood Ave., was elected in 2013 and re-elected in the 2017 municipal election.
Curtis confessed he never thought he’d be involved in politics, let alone be a mayoral candidate.
“I never envisioned being involved in politics on any level,” he said. However, after agreeing to become an alderman he discovered he thoroughly enjoyed the role.
Curtis and his wife, Lori, have two sons, Connor, 17, and Zach, 15.
