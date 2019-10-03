KANKAKEE — Kankakee 6th Ward Alderman Chris Curtis officially is a candidate for Kankakee mayor. On Wednesday, he outlined the three key points he will be running on to gain the Republican Party nomination.
His campaign will be anchored on these topics: Attaining financial stability; pursuing economic development; and increasing code enforcement and city beautification efforts.
Before an audience of about 90 gathered on a rainy late afternoon at Cobb Park, Curtis said the city must contain expenses to keep its finances stable.
He said he has set out on a path to reduce professional services spending, most notably those for legal and engineering services. Curtis said there are local qualified firms to handle the city’s legal needs.
Under Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong administration, the city has contracted with the Evergreen Park-based law firm of Odelson & Sterk. The city’s engineering firm is Bourbonnais-based Piggush Engineering.
The 50-year-old, seven-year alderman is the only person to have declared thus far for the 2021 election. Wells-Armstrong, a Democrat and former City Council member who defeated Republican incumbent Nina Epstein in the 2017 election, has not formally announced her plans for a re-election bid.
Apologizing on a few occasions during his talk for the uncomfortable weather, Curtis noted the saying that rain on a wedding day brings good luck. He said he hopes the good fortune extends to mayoral candidates.
With some Kankakee County officials in the crowd, he also noted the importance of a strong, vibrant Kankakee. “If Kankakee thrives, the county thrives.”
Regarding economic development, Curtis said the city must have a person specifically assigned to business recruitment. Recently, Wells-Armstrong combined the positions of economic development director with those of the Community Development Agency. This dual role is under the direction of Barbi Brewer-Watson.
Outside of his formal address, Curtis noted this move is not a criticism of Brewer-Watson, but rather shows his commitment to stepping up the city’s development efforts.
“Our economic development is only as strong as our retail, commercial and housing markets are. The city must recruit and seek development. These developments will not come to us. We must go out to them,” he said.
That means, he said, traveling to expositions and conferences and getting information to prospective development officials. He said the city was starting to make inroads and then the practice was stopped.
Curtis said the city has things to offer in terms of an abundant water supply and wastewater capacity. He noted the reason a company like CSL Behring could expand locally is because of those two key issues.
“We must have one person dedicated to economic development. This is so important,” he said.
He also noted financial incentives are available, but only if the developments meet set requirements. He said incentives would only be offered by his administration if two of three requirements are met. Those requirements are creation of new real estate taxes, creation of sales taxes and creation of jobs.
Regarding the third prong of his platform, Curtis said some may not view it as important, but he believes the city is falling short on code enforcement which negatively impacts the city’s appearance.
“The (east) entrance to our city does not look good. Any town must look clean and viable when you enter it,” he said. “That first impression is so important. We have piles of rubbish remaining in our alleys and roadways for weeks. This must stop.”
He wants to have the Eastside Business Council restarted. He also would like to implement a communications system connecting the police, fire and code enforcement so problems can be addressed in a more time efficient way.
“The professionalism and cleanliness of our city is not what it should be,” he said.
