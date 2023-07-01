KANKAKEE — The Kankakee Riverwalk has been in the discussion and planning stage for about six years, but that is all about to change.

The planned $3.25-million first phase, the development of the East Riverwalk at the southeast corner of the East River Street and South Schuyler Avenue, will go out to bid later this year.

The contract will be awarded sometime near the end of 2023 or early 2024.

Recommended for you