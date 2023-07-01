Bill Yohnka, executive director of the Kankakee Riverfront Society, is joined on stage by board member Barbi Brewer-Watson as dozens gathered Thursday for the organization's first annual meeting at the Kankakee Public Library. Renderings of the project, like the East Riverwalk poster at right, were on display for those in attendance.
Pamphlets detailing the Kankakee Riverfront Society's plans were available Thursday at the organization's first annual meeting at the Kankakee Public Library. Information can be found at thecurrentsofkankakee.com.
KANKAKEE — The Kankakee Riverwalk has been in the discussion and planning stage for about six years, but that is all about to change.
The planned $3.25-million first phase, the development of the East Riverwalk at the southeast corner of the East River Street and South Schuyler Avenue, will go out to bid later this year.
The contract will be awarded sometime near the end of 2023 or early 2024.
Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis said at the inaugural annual meeting of the Currents of Kankakee, the umbrella organization for the proposed riverfront development of the 4-mile stretch of the Kankakee River flowing through the city, that the first piece will be opened and enjoyed by autumn 2024.
Curtis noted this project only marks the first for the development, which ultimately could cost $30 million, from start to finish.
He said while a development company puts shovels into the ground and takes the East Riverwalk plans from the drawing board to reality, the next phase of development will be nearing its planning conclusion.
But there is no question the East Riverwalk will set the stage for each of the following development phases and the walk stretches from South Schuyler Avenue and all the way to the Riverside Medical Center campus.
But before any subsequent project takes place, Bill Yohnka, the executive director of the Kankakee Riverfront Society, the fundraising arm for the development, made four bold riverwalk predictions for 2024.
1. By late June 2024, he said, the East Riverwalk construction will be well underway. The fundraising goal will have surpassed the $3.25-million goal.
2. Businesses will be contacting his office or those within the city. Owners will be discussing their desire to locate next to the riverwalk.
3. “We are going to prove the naysayers wrong,” he said, but then added, “but not in a boastful way.” He said this development will show that something can be created in this area that many people want to be a part of.
4. Jumping just a little ahead, he said, for high school prom season 2025, the No. 1 picture location for young couples throughout the region will be the East Riverwalk.
Nothing gets done, and Yohnka’s predictions don’t come to fruition, until the project actually begins. Before that happens, there is the matter of raising another $1 million or so.
The 1-acre development will consist of an elevated viewing deck of the river, a launching point for canoes and kayaks, a light tower, a pavilion, restrooms and small parking area.
The development will also incorporate the historic boat house, which has been a fixture at the site for generations.
Yohnka said he has never been more confident about succeeding with the task of gaining commitments for the funding.
With $1.97 million already committed to the project through federal and state grants and pledges from local businesses and citizens, the campaign is 60% complete.
Ever the optimist, Yohnka said there are many more people, organizations and businesses to ask for support to make this plan a reality.
And at this point, this campaign is being headed by Yohnka, a man the conference room full of riverfront development supporters learned does not even have an office.
Those gathered learned Yohnka does schedule office hours on the recently-erected swings in the 100 block of South Schuyler Avenue in downtown Kankakee.
“I’m available from 10-11 a.m. on the swings in downtown Kankakee if you want to talk,” he joked.
Curtis quickly chimed in that the city administration is working toward getting Yohnka a legitimate office, although the swings are not a bad place to hang out in the summer.