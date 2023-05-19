Kankakee Riverfront Society director Bill Yohnka (copy)

Bill Yohnka

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

KANKAKEE — The goal for private, corporate and local grant funding for Kankakee's East Riverwalk, the first leg of the proposed 4-mile riverfront development through Kankakee, has been upped by 50%.

The goal for Bill Yohnka — executive director of the Kankakee Riverfront Society, the arm of the riverwalk development that had been focused on gaining $1 million in funding for the proposed $3.25 million development — is now $1.5 million.

The East Riverwalk is set for the 1-acre parcel at the southeast corner of South Schuyler Avenue and East River Street.

Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.

