The wait is over. Curling has made a return to the Kankakee Valley Park District Ice Valley Centre. An open house was held Saturday for those interested in learning the basics of curling and to play a game.
Because of the overwhelming response — nearly 100 people attended the open house — three sessions were held that day, KVPD executive director Dayna Heitz said.
“Curling gives us the opportunity to offer more programs for residents of Kankakee County,” said assistant facility manager Lisa Krenkel, who also participated in the event. “I’m excited, too. I’ve only seen it on television, and now I get to try it.”
Curling is a sport where players slide granite stones along the ice toward a target. Teams score points by positioning their stones closer to the center of the target than the opposing team. Sweeping is used to increase the distance and path that the stone travels.
Assisting the park district in curling will be Scott and Debbie Buchanan who played in a previous league.
“We are showing people how the sport works in the hopes of coming back with a league,” said Scott.
And while many were trying curling for the first time, others had high hopes.
“We want to make it to the Olympics,” joked participant Scott Krenkel of Momence. But seriously, he added, “It just looks like fun.”
“I’ve only seen curling on television,” said Emilee Krenkel, Momence High School student. “I want to try it for fun.”
Others participated for different reasons. “I came to spend quality time with friends,” said Jake Ford of Momence.
Greta Paschall of Momence wanted something she and her husband, Mike, could do together.
A second open house will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8. Call Ice Valley Centre at 815-939-1946 to register.
A spring curling league will take place from 8 to 10 a.m. on Sundays, March 1 through April 19. The league is limited to 24 players with six players per team. League players must be 18 and older. All equipment will be provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!