Peering through safety glasses, the eyes of hundreds of Kankakee County youth got a close-up look at science.

The Curiosity Cube — a 22-foot-by-10-foot, retrofitted shipping container turned interactive mobile science lab — spent four days in the county over the weekend.

The goal? Increase access to hands-on STEM education. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

