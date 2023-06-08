Ava Hollins, 4, of Kankakee, uses a handheld microscope to view environmental contaminants at a station in the Curiosity Cube mobile science lab during the Still I Rise event Monday at Avis Huff Student Support Services Center.
Scientist Danielle Chavers, left, MilliporeSigma's Curiosity Cube Coordinator, guides children through a beverage contamination test in the Curiosity Cube mobile science lab during the Still I Rise event Monday at Avis Huff Student Support Services Center.
The Curiosity Cube, a 22-foot-by-10-foot, retrofitted shipping container turned interactive mobile science lab, spent four days in the county, including a stop at a Still I Rise event at the Avis Huff Student Support Center in Kankakee. Its goal is to increase access to hands-on STEM education.
Peering through safety glasses, the eyes of hundreds of Kankakee County youth got a close-up look at science.
The Curiosity Cube — a 22-foot-by-10-foot, retrofitted shipping container turned interactive mobile science lab — spent four days in the county over the weekend.
The goal? Increase access to hands-on STEM education. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
Students use virtual reality, digital microscopes and other scientific tools to learn about different types of contamination as they’re led through three interactive experiments by real-life MilliporeSigma scientists.
Scientist Danielle Chavers, MilliporeSigma’s Curiosity Cube coordinator, had all eyes and ears on her as she led the beverage contamination test, which included using litmus paper to take pH measurements (testing the acidity of water) to determine if a lemonade sample was safe for consumption.
The Curiosity Cube aims to help close the gap in Title 1 schools, where more than half (53%) of students miss out on the opportunity to experience hands-on science. In 2022, 89% of the schools the Curiosity Cube visited in the U.S. are classified as Title 1.
“We do this because we understand the need for STEM as well as STEM careers in the future,” Chavers said. “[The students] are meeting scientists, chemists, biologists, process engineers, all types of people who work for our company who look totally different. None of us look the same.”
“Being able to showcase to students that they, too, can be a scientist. They, too, can do things that they may have never had access to … that’s why we do this.”
Kankakee-based nonprofit Still I Rise hosted Monday’s event at the Avis Huff Student Support Center.
The nonprofit’s Executive Director Tocarra Eldridge-Robinson said it’s important to have things like the Curiosity Cube come to the county in order to show children the opportunities they have outside of traditional classroom science.
“We hope this event can help spark some curiosity,” Eldridge-Robinson said.
After visiting the county in 2022, the Curiosity Cube stopped at Friday’s Family Night Out at Perry Farm Park, the Exploration Station on Saturday, Sunday’s Strawberry Jazz Festival at Northfield Square mall and wrapped up Monday at a Still I Rise event at Avis Huff Student Support Services Center.
MilliporeSigma’s Curiosity Cube is designed to spark scientific curiosity and passion early — paving the way to a future filled with innovative breakthroughs and encouraging students to pursue careers in STEM fields.
