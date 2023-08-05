Growing up in Puerto Rico, Abner Garcia-Delgado enjoyed his time in the then-largely rural setting which comprises the Latin American country.

He loved running across the countryside and through the numerous fields of sugar cane. There were fields of sugar cane across the street from his grandmother’s house.

However, even as a youngster, he knew the region would not be home for long. He knew that opportunity would call in the United States and as he made his way through school and then the University of Puerto Rico, he did find himself in the U.S.

