Before he even took a seat at his new office as the worldwide CEO of 32,000-employee-strong company CSL, the first task of Paul McKenzie was to board a plane and visit the Bourbonnais Township manufacturing and research site.

McKenzie, who had been the company’s chief operating officer since June 2019, succeeds Paul Perreault, who had been company CEO for the past 10 years.

The publicly-traded, Melbourne, Australia-based biotechnology company researches, develops and manufactures products to treat and prevent serious medical conditions. It is Kankakee County’s largest manufacturer with a 1,500-member workforce.

