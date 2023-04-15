CSL Plasma ribbon cutting

CSL Behring staff members officially cut the ribbon to celebrate the opening of the new CSL Plasma, located on the company's Bourbonnais campus on Route 50. The staff is joined by plasma recipient Annesley Clark, of Chicago, as well as several local elected officials.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

BOURBONNAIS TOWNSHIP — Annesley Clark spent half of their 20s in and out of hospitals with pneumonia as many as five times per year.

Clark, now 31, of Chicago, recalls consistently missing out on school, internships and events with family and friends because of a then-undiagnosed condition.

“No one was sure why a 26-year-old was in the hospital with their fourth pneumonia,” Clark said. “My lungs looked like I had chain smoked for 80 years, and I hadn’t been alive quite that long.”

Reporter

Stephanie Markham joined the Daily Journal in February 2020 as the education reporter. She focuses on school boards as well as happenings and trends in local schools. She earned her B.A. in journalism from Eastern Illinois University.

Recommended for you