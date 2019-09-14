BRADLEY — Kankakee County’s top manufacturing employer now has a new general manager.
CSL Behring has named Jose Gonzalez as a new senior vice president and general manager of the plant located in Bourbonnais Township near the Armour Road and Illinois Route 50 intersection.
Gonzalez will take control of the 138-acre site and its 1,600-member workforce on Sept. 23.
CSL is a world leader in the production of biotherapy medications used to treat disorders such as hemophilia and hereditary angioedema. The site is in the early stages of a massive, 1.8 million-square-foot expansion known as CSL South.
The site has been under the leadership of interim GM Mike Deem. The company had been seeking new leadership for the local plant since Tricia Stewart was transferred and took that same role early this year to a plant in Melbourne, Australia.
Stewart had been plant manager here for three years.
Gonazlez joins CSL from Amgen, where he served as executive director and plant manager for drug products at its facility in Juncos, Puerto Rico.
Amgen, formerly known as Applied Molecular Genetics Inc., is an American multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Thousand Oaks, Calif.
The company is best known for its production of Neulasta, used to prevent infections in patients undergoing cancer chemotherapy, and Enbrel, a tumor necrosis factor blocker used in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis.
Prior to Amgen, Gonzalez held manufacturing and engineering roles at Covidien (Medtronic), Johnson & Johnson, Hewlett-Packard and W.R. Grace.
He has a chemical engineering degree from Tulane University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!