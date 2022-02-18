Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois... Kankakee River near Wilmington affecting Will, Kankakee and Grundy Counties. For the Kankakee River...including Wilmington...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may cause changes to these river forecasts. An ice jam is affecting water levels in the area. River forecasts during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors. Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause gauge observations to be inaccurate. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected by early this afternoon. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding may still be occurring and minor flooding remains possible due to a combination of rain, snowmelt, and river ice. * WHERE...Kankakee River from confluence with Iroquois River downstream to confluence with the Illinois River, including the Wilmington gauge. The most significant flooding is expected downstream of Wilmington near I-55 where an ice jam is occurring. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 7.0 feet, Backyards of some houses downstream of Wilmington begin to flood. Low-lying sections of Bird Park and Jeffers Park inundated in Kankakee. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 5:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 5.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:00 AM CST Thursday was 9.8 feet. The river still is likely ice affected. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain ice affected today and may rise. - Flood stage is 6.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&