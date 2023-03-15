wheeler-delgado

Abner Garcia-Delgado, vice president of the CSL Behring plant in Bourbonnais Township, accepts a plaque from Kankakee County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler, left, honoring the company with a proclamation for its 70th anniversary.

 Daily Journal/Chris Breach

Seventy years is a long time, and it’s been a fruitful one for CSL Behring, the global biotechnology company with a location along Illinois Route 50 in Bourbonnais Township.

CSL Behring broke ground in 1951 on the site it still occupies in a then-$14 million investment. It opened its lab doors in 1953 and since has grown into the area’s largest manufacturing plant, with 1,500 employees.

CSL is celebrating its 70th anniversary in Kankakee County.

