BRADLEY — A production worker at CSL Behring has tested positive for the coronavirus and the entire workforce at the Bourbonnais Township-based manufacturing plant was informed Monday.
The company, Kankakee County's top manufacturing employer, has a workforce of about 1,700.
The Journal learned of this situation through an anonymous communication early Tuesday morning. The infected employee, the Journal later learned through an interview, is a member of the Local 498C Chemical Workers labor union. The union represents about 700 workers.
Maureen Powell, CSL's head of communications, confirmed the employee has contracted the virus and is following Kankakee County Health Department guidelines and will not return to work until fully recovered.
A designated "essential" infrastructure business during the pandemic, Powell said the government recognizes how critical the work done at the Kankakee site and other locations truly is.
"The medicines produced at our Kankakee site aren't things that are nice to have. They aren't discretionary items — people need them to stay alive," she said. "People stricken with rare diseases and their families rely on us and the work we do to help them."
Powell noted the company has put a number of measures in place to protect workers, including instituting enhanced hygiene and disinfecting protocols and limiting on-site visitors.
The core business of CSL is the development and large-scale manufacture of plasma-based therapies, recombinant proteins and influenza vaccines. CSL is the largest global provider of plasma-based therapies for chronic, life-threatening conditions such as hemophilia and primary immunodeficiency.
The Australian-based pharmaceutical company, however, recently offered its expertise to governments around the world to aid in the battle against COVID-19 through research and production of a vaccine to to battle the virus which has caused a worldwide pandemic.
The company said it would lend its expertise, technologies and facilities to help support rapid, scaled development of vaccines and treatments for the coronavirus.
The company also made the offer to the World Health Organization.
