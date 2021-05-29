MOMENCE — Starting June 8, the 2021 Annual Cruise Nights will be kicking off in Momence. From 5 to 8 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays in June, July and August, “Cool Cars Under the Stars” will be taking place in downtown Momence on Washington Street.
Dates of events are as follows: June 8, June 22, July 12 (honoring veterans), July 27, Aug. 10 (trucks and cars) and Aug. 24.
Each event will feature a DJ, giveaways (including $100 cash prize each night and a $250 grand finale prize), People’s Choice Awards, restaurant specials and more.
For more information, call 815-472-3861.
