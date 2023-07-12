Riders in the pro category speed along Cobb Boulevard on Sunday afternoon during the Cobb Park Criterium, the annual bicycle races hosted by the South Chicago Wheelmen since the early 1980s in Kankakee's Cobb Park.
Public address announcer, Kenny Labbe, was busy giving updates on the bicycle riders in each race, as rock music blared from speakers set up near the tennis courts. As the Beastie Boys’ “Fight for Your Right” resonated through Cobb Park, USA Cycling category 3 riders kept a swift and steady pace around the course on a warm, sun-drenched Sunday.
Cobb Park is the perfect backdrop for the Cobb Park Criterium, the annual bicycle races run each summer along the Kankakee River, hosted by the South Chicago Wheelmen since the early 1980s.
“We have a guy that’s racing in the masters race that remembers his dad racing here in 1983,” said Steve Feehery, president of the South Chicago Wheelmen. “Then we had another guy that showed up today, and his dad won the pro race in 1981 so we’re going way back in history.”
The winner of the men’s category 3 race also earned the title of state champion. A 17-year-old junior rider, Ben Tatasook, of Vernon Hills, showed his mettle with a photo-finish win over Charlie Rumley, of Stevensville, Mich. Derek Dotlich, of Westfield, Ind., took third.
“I was just trying to maintain my position,” explained Tatasook of the sprint to the finish. “I thought I was kinda screwed as I was behind them, but I managed to catch them right at the end.”
Tatasook, who has been racing for just two years, even surprised himself with the win.
“I don’t even know what just happened,” he said.
Tatasook said the course was real fast with a tailwind on the home stretch along the river. The riders turned in 29 laps for the timed 50-minute race.
“Overall, it’s a really, really fun course,” he said.
Rumley, 29, said it was his second time racing at Cobb Park.
“It was much better this time around,” he said. “The first time I was here it was wet, and I crashed out there. I got back up, it wasn’t a big deal. It was a lot cleaner.”
Dotlich, 25, was back for his third Cobb Park Criterium, and he, too, said it was a fast course and race.
“For the most part, it’s not too technical, but there’s some technicality to it,” he said. “It benefits the bigger riders as there’s no hills. It’s fast, so it benefits the more powerful guys. … It’s a cool, little local event, a good post-Fourth of July event. I can’t complain.”
Tatasook, Rumley and Dotlich all said they would be back for next year’s race.
NINE RACES
The Cat 3 race was the sixth of nine races held for the criterium — one of just three events the South Chicago Wheelmen hold each season.
Racing began at 9 a.m. and finished up around 5 p.m. Feehery said 187 riders preregistered for the race, and race day registration bumped the total to approximately 225 racers.
Lydia Elbert, of Chicago, won the fifth race of the day, the women’s 3/4 event.
“I like that’s it’s hard,” Elbert said. “I like the team tactics which are new to me this year, but that part of it is really fun. I think you need a certain awareness of everyone else around you. It’s mental and physical.”
Elbert is 18, and this is just her second year of racing at this level after seven years of racing cyclocross. She also liked the course.
“None of the corners were too sharp, so you didn’t ever lose too much speed,” she said. “It was pretty fast.”
Labbe, of Rolling Meadows, is a former racer, but he’s been doing the announcing for the Wheelmen for the past 20 years or so. He also raced at Cobb Park in the early ‘80s.
“It’s a hobby,” he said of staying involved with the sport as the announcer. “The story is about the riders.”
Feehery, who is also a USA Cycling official, said the scenery, the neighborhood and the river make the Cobb Park Criterium a special event. He added the neighborhood is very acceptable to the race and does a good job of clearing the course of vehicles.
“Every once in a while we’ll have a pontoon boat stop and watch from the river, which is pretty cool,” he said.
Although the crowds in the Riverview neighborhood along the course have waned post-COVID-19, several residents took in the races from their lawns.
Stacy Gall, city clerk, said she watched the races all day from her yard near the corner of Greenwood Avenue and Park Place.
“Well, my husband [Mike] grew up in the neighborhood, and he said that he never knew quite when the races were going to be but he knew as a kid one day he would wake up and ‘Oh, it’s today, there’s bikers outside,’” she said. “It’s something that he remembers as a kid, so we always like to sit out here and watch them go by. It’s just kind of relaxing.”
The Wheelmen have every intention of returning to Kankakee next year.
“As long as the riders come, we’ll keep putting it out,” said Feehery, who lives in Homewood. “Other than two races in St. Louis, there’s not a lot of races going on in Illinois. I don’t know if the [races] will come back, but they’re going away this year.”