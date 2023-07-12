Public address announcer, Kenny Labbe, was busy giving updates on the bicycle riders in each race, as rock music blared from speakers set up near the tennis courts. As the Beastie Boys’ “Fight for Your Right” resonated through Cobb Park, USA Cycling category 3 riders kept a swift and steady pace around the course on a warm, sun-drenched Sunday.

Cobb Park is the perfect backdrop for the Cobb Park Criterium, the annual bicycle races run each summer along the Kankakee River, hosted by the South Chicago Wheelmen since the early 1980s.

“We have a guy that’s racing in the masters race that remembers his dad racing here in 1983,” said Steve Feehery, president of the South Chicago Wheelmen. “Then we had another guy that showed up today, and his dad won the pro race in 1981 so we’re going way back in history.”

