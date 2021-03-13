Signed into law by Gov. JB Pritzker nearly a month ago, House Bill 3653 is still a hot topic among law enforcement in Kankakee County.
“With the governor’s signature, now it’s as good as law,” said Jim Rowe, Kankakee County state’s attorney. “There’s some good components to it, and there’s a lot of areas that definitely need to be looked at again and hopefully amended. ... there are definitely some components of this bill that need to be amended, and hopefully those discussions will take place in the light of day when people are awake instead of this 3 or 4 a.m. omnibus bill that they shoved down everyone’s throat.”
Rowe was referring to the Senate’s early-morning passage of the bill. The measure passed 32-23 on third reading just before 5 a.m. Jan. 13. It then moved to the House, which passed it before noon the next day.
“It’s great to celebrate reform, but sometimes we need to take a deeper dive and what that reform looks like in the real world, in the courts and in the streets,” Rowe said. “And that’s for people on both sides — victims and law enforcement.”
Rowe expressed those and other concerns during Wednesday’s law enforcement meeting hosted by the Kankakee Branch of the NAACP at the sheriff’s complex. The meeting is held every other month and is attended by several law enforcement agencies in Kankakee County.
He said he doesn’t like how the rules for filing felony murder charges when a person is killed during a robbery will change under the new law.
“We would have to prove intent to kill with the reform,” he said.
Rowe also said they “have to amend the bail reform act to better provide public safety. People commit very violent crimes.”
Rowe said it will take the public contacting elected officials to get amendments passed.
“We need to start looking at and mandating what type of amendments we’d like to see to this House Bill 3653,” said Theodis Pace, president of the Kankakee Branch of the NAACP.
BODY CAMS
The new law will mandate body cams by 2025 and will also prohibit police officers from referring to body cam footage when filing their reports.
“Telling an officer you have to wear a body cam but you can’t refer back to it?” Rowe asked. “That’s more of a setup for the officer than any type of reform.”
During Wednesday’s meeting, local police agencies gave an update on acquisition of camera equipment for their departments.
At the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department, chief of patrol operations Chad Gessner said Sheriff Mike Downey has been working with the IT staff to put a bid together.
“Our biggest thing is trying to find a vendor, a camera that can adapt to our IT,” Gessner said. “… We are in the process of getting those numbers.”
Bradley Police Chief Don Barber said his department recently purchased body cameras.
“We’re waiting for them to come in,” Barber said. “We’re hoping for May, and we’re excited about that.”
Kankakee Police Chief Frank Kosman said he’s still investigating different avenues and waiting to ensure compatibility with other departments.
“I don’t want to get into a situation where I might be buying the Beta system and everyone is going with the VHS system, and it might not work,” he said … “I’m still checking into that area, and we’re just looking to see what’s the most cost-effective way.”
Funding is also playing a factor for the Illinois State Police. Aaron Harsy, District 21 commander, said while the force works through the process to acquire body cams, having dash cams in patrol cars has been helpful.
“Those are good for us, and body cams will do the same thing,” Harsy said.
The Manteno Police Department has had its body cam program in place for more than a year.
