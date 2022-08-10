CreteCongregationalChurchCirca1908.jpg

Crete Congregational Church, circa 1908. The church was recently acquired by the Crete Area Historical Society as a home for the organization.

 Photo provided

CRETE — The Crete Area Historical Society announced it has just recently purchased the historic Crete Congregational Church. The building is located at 550 W. Exchange St. on the west side of the railroad tracks in Crete.

The structure was most recently used as retail space by antique dealers known as The Market Place Antiques and will now become the first home to the Crete Area Historical Society.

The building was constructed in 1853 by the Crete Congregational Church. The church and its members were committed to the abolition of slavery and helping those who escaped slavery reach freedom. Several prominent families as members of the Crete Congregational Church served as conductors on the Underground Railroad. The Underground Railroad was a network of people and places that helped protect, move, feed and shelter freedom seekers. The structure served as a house of worship until 1963 when it became an antique store.

