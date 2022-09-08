David Crawford (copy)

Dave Crawford

 Daily Journal/Scott Anderson

KANKAKEE — While the November election is front and center on the minds of voters, the next municipal election will swing into place immediately after. There will be a definite change on the Kankakee City Council.

Two-term 3rd Ward Alderman David Crawford has made it known he will not be running for re-election to the 14-member city council.

At a 3rd Ward community meeting last week, Crawford told those gathered he would not seek a third term. He cited personal reasons, mainly his desire to attend his daughter’s Herscher High School sporting activities.

Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you