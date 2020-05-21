Daily Journal staff report
MANTENO — A two-vehicle on Interstate 57 in Kankakee County resulted in five people suffering injuries and the arrest of the driver of one of the vehicles involved on Monday.
Illinois State Police District 21 said the crash occurred on I-57 at mile marker 322 at 2:51 p.m. A preliminary investigation indicates a 2000 Nissan and 2007 Chevrolet were traveling south on I- 57 in the left lane.
The Nissan was operated by Zbigniew Krzeckowski, 39, of St. Anne, and was traveling behind the Chevrolet and struck it in the rear, according to police.
The impact sent the Chevrolet off the road where it overturned.
The driver of the Chevrolet, Doris Connelly, 38, of Portage, Ind., and her four passengers, children between the ages of 11 and 17, were transported to local hospitals for treatment of their injuries.
Krzeckowski was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, following too closely, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
Connelly was issued a ticket for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!