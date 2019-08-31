MANTENO — A semitractor-trailer/Jeep crash on U.S. Route 45/52 west of Manteno that led to a search for the woman operating the car ended with her arrest Thursday.
Laura A. Myers, of Lewisville, Texas, was arrested by Illinois State Police District 21 about nine hours after the accident, which occurred at about 8:30 a.m. on Route 45/52 at 7600N Road.
According to Kankakee County State's Attorney Val Gunderson, the 38-year-old Myers side swiped the semi. A male passenger in the car was treated for minor injuries.
Before first responders arrived, Myers fled on foot. A search of a nearby cornfield and wooded area was called off after three hours. Officials used a drone and K9 unit in their efforts to find Myers.
During the search, investigators learned Myers' identity and she was wanted on a warrant out of Texas charged with abandoning and endangering a child.
At about 5 p.m. police were called to a business on the west side of Manteno near the Interstate 57 interchange for a woman found lying in a ditch. She fit the description of Myers.
Besides the two warrants, Myers was arrested for failure to report an accident causing injury or death. On Friday, a judge set her bond on that charge at $50,000.
