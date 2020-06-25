WOODLAND — A Danville man died Tuesday in a single-vehicle crash on County Road 1400N west of Woodland.
The Iroquois County Sheriff's Office has reported that Marlon Hughes, 39, was the sole occupant of a vehicle that left the roadway and hit a tree on Tuesday evening. Crescent City EMS transported Hughes to Iroquois Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The sheriff's office was assisted at the scene by Crescent City and Woodland fire departments and the Iroquois County Coroner's Office.
