Cops

WATSEKA — A portion of West Walnut Street in Watseka was closed this past Thursday after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole, causing it to break and send wires across the roadway.

According to a news release from Watseka police, at 5:31 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of West Walnut for a crash.

Upon arrival, they found the pole broken and the wires across the roadway. Traffic was rerouted for several hours, the news release said.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

