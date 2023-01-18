...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
6 AM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds to 30 kt with occasional gales to 35 kt and
significant waves to 6 ft occasionally to 8 feet expected.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor, IL to Michigan City, IN and Northerly
Island to Calumet Harbor, IL.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
WATSEKA — A portion of West Walnut Street in Watseka was closed this past Thursday after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole, causing it to break and send wires across the roadway.
According to a news release from Watseka police, at 5:31 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of West Walnut for a crash.
Upon arrival, they found the pole broken and the wires across the roadway. Traffic was rerouted for several hours, the news release said.
The driver of the vehicle, Ryan M. Brucker, of Champaign, had driven away from the scene, Watseka police said. He was located later parked in the parking lot of Walmart, according to the news release.
Brucker was arrested by Watseka police for charges of possession of a controlled substance, leaving the scene of an accident with vehicle damage and failure to report an accident to police authorities, the news release said.
Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.
