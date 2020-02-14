DWIGHT — Nathan R. Gast, 9, of Reddick, was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday west of Dwight on Illinois Route 17 in Livingston County.
The driver of a Chevy Tahoe lost control of the vehicle on the icy road in Round Grove Township at 4:42 p.m. Thursday, Livingston County Coroner Danny Watson said in a press release.
The vehicle went into a ditch and ended up on its side. Gast was a passenger.
