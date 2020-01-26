GRANT PARK — Michael D. Latty Jr., 41, of Momence, was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 1 near 10500N Road in Kankakee County on Sunday, according to Illinois State Police District 21.
The crash occurred at 8:22 a.m. Latty was pronounced dead at the scene by the Kankakee County Coroner’s office.
State police said a preliminary investigation has indicated a 2016 GMC 2500 pickup operated by Ismael Aldape, 50, Oak Lawn, was traveling south on Route 1 near 10500N Road. A 2013 Chevrolet Cruze operated by Latty was traveling north at the same location.
The pickup crossed the centerline and collided with the car, according to state police.
Aldape and two passengers in the pickup, a 51-year-old woman and a 14-year female, both of Oak Lawn, were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Aldape was issued a ticket for improper lane usage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!