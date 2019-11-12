By Daily Journal staff report
CROWN POINT, Ind. — A 21-year-old Iroquois County woman died in a head-on wrong-way crash on Interstate 65 in Indiana on Sunday.
Anna R. Warner, of Beaverville, was pronounced dead at a Crown Point hospital. Warner was driving a 2015 Kia.
Indiana State Police said they received a report of a wrong-way driver northbound on I-65 in the southbound lanes from the 247-mile marker at approximately 1:34 a.m.
A 911 caller reported that a vehicle entered I-65 from the wrong ramp at U.S. Route 231. Approximately a minute later, OnStar reported a crash involving a 2015 Chevrolet Corvette.
A preliminary investigation indicated the Kia was northbound in the southbound lanes traveling in the center lane. The Kia struck the southbound Corvette head on.
The inside lane was closed at the time of the crash with orange traffic barrels for construction purposes. The Corvette was occupied by two men.
The driver of the Corvette, 20-year-old Suhail Saif Suhail Humaid Alderei, of Indianapolis, was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger was taken to a Crown Point hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
According to state police, alcohol is believed to be a factor in this crash.
