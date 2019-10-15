GRANT PARK — Donald Barrie, of Grant Park, died as a result of injuries he sustained in a single-vehicle crash on Monday.
According to Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner, the accident occurred at approximately 5:24 p.m.
The 59-year-old Barrie was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy was scheduled for today, Gessner said.
According to a preliminary investigation by Kankakee County Sheriff's police, Barrie was northbound on North 9000E Road at East 6716N Road. He was driving an International tractor-trailer with a load of soybeans.
The vehicle left the roadway on the east side and rolled over on the driver's side. Barrie was found outside the vehicle.
