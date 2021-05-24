By Daily Journal staff report
GARDNER — Kade Smith, 20, of Gardner, was killed Thursday in a single-vehicle accident near Gardner.
According to Grundy County Coroner John W. Callahan, the crash occurred around 4:50 p.m. on Filman Road, less than a mile south of Grinter Road.
A preliminary investigation indicated Smith was driving north when he lost control of his vehicle, which traveled through a small ditch and then rolled several times before coming to a rest on its top.
Smith was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger was transported to Morris Hospital.
The crash remains under investigation by Callahan’s Office and Grundy County Sheriff’s Department. Gardner Fire Department assisted at the scene.
