CISSNA PARK — Kevin T. Hansen, 28, Cissna Park, died from injuries he sustained in a Tuesday, Nov. 5, crash with a farm implement. Hansen was driving on Illinois Route 49 in Iroquois County when he rear-ended a grain wagon being pulled by a tractor. The crash occurred at approximately 6:19 p.m. at 979N Road, approximately 4 miles north of Cissna Park.
Hansen was pronounced dead at Iroquois Memorial Hospital, according to Illinois State Police District 21. The driver of the tractor, a 63-year-old man from Onarga, was transported to Hoopeston Hospital with minor injuries.
A preliminary investigation by state police indicated the tractor driver was turning onto his farm property pulling two loaded grain wagons when the crash occurred.
