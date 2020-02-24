CLIFTON — Gary D. Kleinert, 42, of Chebanse, was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Old Route 45 at Iroquois County East 3000N Road at 1 a.m. Saturday.
Kleinert was pronounced dead at the scene by the Iroquois County Coroner’s office, according to Illinois State Police District 21. He was the lone occupant of the 2011 Toyota Camry.
According to a preliminary investigation, the vehicle was traveling south on Old Route 45 at 3000N Road when it went off the road and overturned.
