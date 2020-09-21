A two-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday on Illinois Route 17 East claimed the life of Caryle A. See, 75, of Bourbonnais.
She was a passenger in a vehicle operated by Barbara A. See, 48, of Chicago.
Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner said Caryle See was pronounced dead at 1:45 p.m. at Riverside Medical Center.
A preliminary investigation by Illinois State Police District 21 indicated Barbara See was driving a 2016 Chrysler Town & Country west on Illinois Route 17 at the intersection of Route 17 and Lowe Road (3000E Road).
A 2020 Toyota Corolla operated by Zachary M. Rohlfs 20, of Bourbonnais, was eastbound on Route 17 at the intersection.
State police said Barbara See failed to yield to oncoming eastbound traffic and executed a left turn onto Lowe Road into the path of the Corolla, which crashed into the passenger side front end of the van.
Barbara See and Rohlfs both were transported to local hospitals for treatment of injuries.
State police issued a ticket to Barbara See for failure to yield at an intersection. Rohlf was issued a ticket for failure to wear a seat belt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!