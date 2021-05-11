BRADLEY — Cracker Barrel is halfway to having beer and wine available for area diners to have with their meal.
The Bradley Village Board gave a thumbs up to the request for the restaurant at 50 Ken Hayes Drive, located along the perimeter of the Northfield Square mall, but the matter must now be ratified on its second and final reading at the board’s May 24 meeting.
A Cracker Barrel spokeswoman, who addressed the village board via Zoom on Monday, requested to have the permit OK’d on its first and second reading on Monday, but Mayor Pro Tem Mike Watson said he wanted the two votes separated.
Cracker Barrel has been requesting these permits around the country for the past year. The move to add this beverage option in Cracker Barrel has only recently made its way to Illinois.
The company has more than 660 locations in 45 states.
Introducing alcohol sales to diners was first tested in restaurants in Florida, Kentucky and Tennessee. It was not objected to so the company is moving onto other regions.
